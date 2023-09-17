Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.64. 5,063,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average of $190.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

