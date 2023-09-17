Willis Investment Counsel Has $17.86 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $23.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.89. 9,774,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,019. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

