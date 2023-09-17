Willis Investment Counsel Sells 19,043 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,744,148,000 after acquiring an additional 144,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.75. 7,273,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,514. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

