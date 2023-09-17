Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Drops By 28.6%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 169,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,330.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,530 shares of company stock valued at $524,279. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 358,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFBC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.99. 5,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

