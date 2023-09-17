Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharecare stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Sharecare stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,826. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Sharecare Company Profile

sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. the sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile, where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life.

