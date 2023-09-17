Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Rises By 40.5%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 255,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SNPX remained flat at $0.32 during trading hours on Friday. 449,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.32. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

