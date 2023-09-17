Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHO remained flat at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,372. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOHO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

