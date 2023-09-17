Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOHO remained flat at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,372. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.72.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Sotherly Hotels
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.