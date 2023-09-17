Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases By 20.4%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.22.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.15. 1,003,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.29. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $210.93 and a 52-week high of $312.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

