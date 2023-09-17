Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $636.51 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Tezos has a total market cap of $636.51 million and $13.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002515 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001484 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 973,915,099 coins and its circulating supply is 952,892,745 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.