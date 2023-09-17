Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Repay

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 659,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,106. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Repay by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Repay by 23.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 569,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Repay by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Repay Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 738,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

