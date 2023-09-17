Horizen Price Tops $7.29 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.29 or 0.00027437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $102.97 million and $3.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00097170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,132,075 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.