Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Drops By 20.4%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

SCRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 132,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,897. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

