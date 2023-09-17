Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.05. 1,681,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

