Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,895,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

JEF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,019. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

