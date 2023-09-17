Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $69.94. 258,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,574. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

