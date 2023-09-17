Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 5,200 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUN shares. Citigroup lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

