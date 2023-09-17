Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after acquiring an additional 52,435 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 46,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

CNI traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

