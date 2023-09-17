Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Trimmed by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

TXN traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.62. 9,427,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

