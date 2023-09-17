Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $256.92. 1,998,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

