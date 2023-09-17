Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,876. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

