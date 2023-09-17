Brookstone Capital Management Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $255.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,005. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

