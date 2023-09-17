Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 18,363,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,589. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.