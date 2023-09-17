Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $432.22 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $91.77 million and approximately $432.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002516 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002137 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001484 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,655,606 coins and its circulating supply is 175,655,488 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

