Metis (MTS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $5.03 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Metis Token Profile
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars.
