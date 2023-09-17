Navcoin Price Tops $0.0468 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $66,169.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00146941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

