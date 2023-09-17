Avalanche Price Tops $9.23 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.23 or 0.00034721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $76.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,321,323 coins and its circulating supply is 353,945,143 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

