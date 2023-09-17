Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $793.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00146941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

