BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. BitShares has a total market cap of $27.03 million and $289,846.59 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001484 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001930 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,055,919 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

