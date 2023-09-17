Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $20,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,419,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

