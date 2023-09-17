The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.54. 3,063,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,045. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

