Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 81,970 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 329.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

