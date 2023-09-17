725,205 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 725,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $148,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 87,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,236. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.