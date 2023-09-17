Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 598,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

