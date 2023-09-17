Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Baker Boyer National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 13.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $36,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 478,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,596. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

