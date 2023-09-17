Baker Boyer National Bank Has $8.87 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 130,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 533,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,136. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

