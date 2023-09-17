Baker Boyer National Bank Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,010,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,642,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,123,000 after purchasing an additional 234,223 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,024 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,975,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 788,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.