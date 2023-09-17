PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 3.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $30,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PTC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,304. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.94.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

