Baker Boyer National Bank Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 144.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 42.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 54.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PACCAR by 42.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $85.22. 3,636,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

