ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

ResMed Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RMD stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.70. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,246. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

