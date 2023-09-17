Baker Boyer National Bank Increases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE KOS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. 5,976,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

