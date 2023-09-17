Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,006 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

