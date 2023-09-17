Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) is Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s 6th Largest Position

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,918,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Tucows makes up 4.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned 0.18% of Tucows worth $53,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tucows by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tucows by 793.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Tucows by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tucows by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 71.93%. The company had revenue of $84.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tucows in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

