Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

SEDG opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $345.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.14.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

