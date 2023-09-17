Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 967,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,099,000 after purchasing an additional 189,022 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $9,150,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 808.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

PANW stock opened at $240.20 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.