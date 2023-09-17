Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 66,244 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the period. PG&E makes up 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.07% of PG&E worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,847,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,284,000 after buying an additional 6,623,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

