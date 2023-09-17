Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

