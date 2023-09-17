Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

