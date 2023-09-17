Brookstone Capital Management Has $27.02 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,028 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $23,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 228,827 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 630,847 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 136,973 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,876 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

