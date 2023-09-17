JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.