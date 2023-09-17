Brookstone Capital Management Sells 46,871 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,871 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $27,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $482,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:PAPR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,939 shares. The stock has a market cap of $664.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

